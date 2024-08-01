Japanese Department Stores Post Higher Sales in July
Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese department store operators on Thursday reported year-on-year increases in same-store sales for July.
Summer items such as blouses and sunglasses sold well because of rising temperatures. Demand for luxury goods, including bags from overseas high-end brands and jewelry, remained robust.
Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. posted a 10 pct sales increase. Takashimaya Co.'s sales rose 8.1 pct and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. reported a 7.2 pct increase.
All three companies posted higher duty-free sales, indicating strong demand among visitors to Japan. Daimaru Matsuzakaya's sales climbed some 2.1 times.
