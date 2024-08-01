3 JR Firms Post Higher Revenue, Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. posted higher consolidated revenue and profits for the fiscal first quarter ended in June.

The three companies saw passenger numbers on Shinkansen bullet train lines grow amid expanding tourist demand from visitors to Japan.

Revenue at East Japan Railway, or JR East, climbed 9.1 pct from a year before to 686.6 billion yen. Central Japan Railway, or JR Tokai, posted a 10.2 pct rise to 435.2 billion yen. West Japan Railway, or JR West, saw its revenue grow 9.1 pct to 402.7 billion yen.

JR Tokai's revenue from transportation services exceeded the level six years earlier, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue at JR East and JR West recovered to over 90 pct of the prepandemic levels.

Net profit climbed 63.6 pct at JR East, 32.3 pct at JR Tokai and 14.9 pct at JR West.

