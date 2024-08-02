Bulletproof Panels Introduced for PM's Outdoor Press Briefings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has introduced bulletproof panels for the prime minister's outdoor press briefings, following the recent shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi revealed at a press conference on Thursday that the National Police Agency has instructed prefectural police departments again to thoroughly use bulletproof equipment. "We will continue our efforts to ensure safety," Hayashi said.

On Wednesday, transparent bulletproof panels were placed in front of and to the side of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he spoke to reporters during a visit to the town of Taki, Mie Prefecture, central Japan.

"I think such panels will continue to be used at outdoor locations with unobstructed views," an aide to the prime minister said.

"Although it does not look good in photographs and on television, nothing is more important than safety," a government official said.

