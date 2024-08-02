Japan Govt Kicks Off Talks on Regulations for AI Developers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday kicked off discussions on a possible law and regulations for developers of generative artificial intelligence.

At a joint meeting of a study group on AI systems and a panel of experts on AI strategy on the day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will lead the world in discussions on the issue.

"Ensuring safety is crucial to promoting the use of AI and strengthening development capabilities," Kishida stressed. Referring to the Hiroshima AI Process, which was adopted at last year's Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, he said, "The world is watching what kind of AI framework Japan will map out."

As basic principles for establishing a system for AI, the prime minister listed balancing risk control and innovation, designing a flexible framework that can keep up with the pace of change in the fields of technology and business, complying with international guidelines, and ensuring appropriate AI procurement and use by the government.

In May, the European Union established a law to regulate AI development and use.

