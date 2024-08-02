Japan Prefectural Governors Call for Cooperation on Depopulation

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Prefectural governors from across Japan on Friday issued an emergency declaration calling for cooperation among the central and local governments, the business community and others to overcome depopulation problems.

The declaration was adopted at a two-day meeting through Friday of the National Governors' Association in Fukui Prefecture.

The association also adopted a joint communique urging the central government to establish an organization to oversee related policies including those to tackle the declining birthrate.

At a press conference after the meeting, Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai, head of the nationwide association, claimed that the central government has been slow to respond to calls for launching such an organization.

On the first day of the meeting, the association decided to set up a population strategy headquarters, while postponing the adoption of the emergency declaration due to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's request to revise the wording on correcting overconcentration in the Japanese capital.

