U.S. Military Reports Cause of Nov. Osprey Crash in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military said Thursday that the crash accident of a CV-22 Osprey last November off the southwestern Japan island of Yakushima was caused by a device failure and a continued flight after the failure.

Its investigative report blamed a failure of a device that transmits engine power to the rotor and a misjudgment by the pilot, who decided to continue flying although an emergency landing was needed.

Following the fatal accident, the military suspended the flights of its Osprey aircraft entirely. It resumed the flight operations in March this year, saying that it had taken safety measures.

However, whether the safety measures are sufficient remains unclear, given that Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft had accidents in many places around the world.

According to the report, a failure happened in the device called proprotor gearbox. Fragments of broken gears were caught in other gears, making the device unable to transmit engine power.

