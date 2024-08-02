JOC Calls for End to Online Absue of Athletes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Olympic Committee has called on social media users to stop defaming athletes online.

In a message posted on its official website Thursday, the JOC asked people to follow manners on social media and not to abuse athletes online.

The move comes in response to a spate of social media posts defaming athletes at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The JOC noted that athletes and coaches can be distressed, anxious and scared by such online posts.

The committee warned that it could take legal action against insults, threats or other excessive online posts.

