Nikkei Briefly Tumbles over 2,000 Points in Morning

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average took a plunge of over 2,000 points at one point in Tokyo trading on Friday morning, reflecting dampened investor sentiment amid rising concerns over the course of the U.S. economy.

The Nikkei later trimmed its losses to finish the morning session at 36,261.85, still down 1,864.48 points, or 4.89 pct, from Thursday. If the index stays around this level until the day's closing, it will mark the third largest drop ever on a closing basis

Tokyo market players moved to sell a wide range of stocks, following sharp falls in all three key U.S. stock indexes on Thursday, which came after economic data released on the day hinted at a U.S. economic slowdown. Key European stock indexes also went down on Thursday and South Korean, Taiwanese and Australian stocks started Friday's trading off lower as well.

The yen entering a correction phase after its historic depreciation also weighed on Tokyo equities, with expectations of upswings in corporate earnings thanks to a weaker yen rapidly waning, market sources said.

In Tokyo currency trading, the dollar stood at 149.57-58 yen at noon, down from 149.85-85 yen at 5 p.m. Thursday.

