Japan Govt Calls for Attention to Impact of Rate Hikes

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government white paper Friday stressed the need to pay attention to the impact of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan on personal consumption and corporate bankruptcies.

In its annual report on the Japanese economy and public finance for fiscal 2024, the government said that the BOJ's decision in March to raise interest rates for the first time in 17 years had limited impact on the household and corporate sectors as of this moment.

It, however, said that attention should be paid to possible moves to curb consumption reflecting an increase in housing loan repayment burdens mainly among the younger generation and to a possible rise in corporate bankruptcies.

The report noted that floating-rate loans account for nearly 80 pct of the newly concluded housing loan contracts and about two-thirds of the outstanding housing loans.

A rise in short-term interest rates does not necessarily push up loan repayment amounts immediately, because many contracts include measures to limit rapid fluctuations in monthly repayments, the report said.

