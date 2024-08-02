Japan Asks Denmark to Extradite Sea Shepherd Founder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan has asked Denmark to extradite the founder of antiwhaling group Sea Shepherd, Paul Watson, who was detained in Greenland in July, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

Hayashi told a press conference that Japan made the request through diplomatic channels on Wednesday, adding that it has not yet received a response.

"We will take appropriate action, including necessary appeals to relevant countries and organizations," the top government spokesman noted.

The Japan Coast Guard has placed Watson on an international wanted list through the International Criminal Police Organization on suspicion of obstructing Japan's research whaling in 2010.

