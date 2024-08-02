"Furusato Nozei" Donations Top 1 T. Yen for 1st Time in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The total amount of "furusato nozei" hometown donations to local governments across Japan surpassed 1 trillion yen for the first time in fiscal 2023, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The annual amount of such donations rose about 1.2-fold from the previous year to 1,117.5 billion yen, setting a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

Also for the first time, the number of people who made donations under the system exceeded 10 million in the year ended March 2024.

By municipality, Miyakonojo, Miayazaki Prefecture, received the largest amount of donations, at 19,384 million yen. The southwestern city offers a wide range of gifts, including beef and "shochu" liquor, in return for donations.

The northern city of Monbetsu, Hokkaido, followed with 19,213 million yen, and the western city of Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, came in third with 17,514 million yen.

