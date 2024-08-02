25 Offshore Active Faults on Sea of Japan Side Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel Friday released the locations and lengths of 25 offshore active faults on the Sea of Japan side of the country where an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 or higher may occur.

The active faults are located off the coast stretching from the northern area of the western prefecture of Hyogo to the Joetsu area of the central prefecture of Niigata, according to a report by the government's Earthquake Research Committee.

The committee plans to disclose the probabilities of quakes occurring within the next 30 years in the faults by mid-2025.

The report, which is part of a long-term assessment, was swiftly drawn up in response to the 7.6-magnitude quake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Jan. 1 this year, so that coastal municipalities can improve their disaster reduction measures.

The report identified 25 active faults and fault zones with a length of 20 kilometers or more where quakes occurred repeatedly and more tremors are expected to happen.

