Japan's 1st-Half Food Exports Fall for 1st Time in 4 Years

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and other food items in January-June 2024 fell 1.8 pct from a year earlier to 701.3 billion yen, decreasing for the first time in four years, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

The first-half total last fell year on year in 2020, when the world economy was in turmoil due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest result reflected China's import ban on Japanese fishery products since last summer in response to discharges of tritium-containing treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. in northeastern Japan.

By country, food exports to China plunged 43.8 pct to 78.4 billion yen.

The Japanese government sets goals of increasing its overall annual food exports to 2 trillion yen in 2025 and 5 trillion yen in 2030. With achieving these goals appearing to have become difficult due to slowing shipments to China, which had been Japan's biggest export destination, a senior ministry official said, "We want to make every policy effort (to improve the situation)."

