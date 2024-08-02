Nagasaki Mayor to Share Sense of Crisis over Nuclear Use

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said Friday that he will share his sense of crisis over a possible use of nuclear weapons, in a speech to be delivered at an annual peace ceremony next week.

Suzuki will express his concern that humanitarian norms on the non-use of nuclear weapons are being swayed by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, according to an outline of the speech.

He will make the speech at the peace ceremony on Aug. 9 to commemorate the 1945 atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city.

In the speech, Suzuki will also refer to a poem by a hibakusha atomic bomb survivor. He will urge world leaders to visit atomic bombed areas and call on Japan to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

"I will state our determination to keep working on spreading a culture of peace to the world, to abolish nuclear weapons and to achieve lasting world peace," Suzuki said at a press conference.

