Research Reactor Starts Tests for N-Debris Removal in Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Atomic Energy Agency has started experiments at its Stacy research reactor for the removal of nuclear fuel debris, the agency said Friday.

The reactor, located in the village of Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, was upgraded for the research to develop a method to remove safely nuclear fuel debris at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The experiments put the reactor back into operation for the first time in 14 years.

Stacy, which entered into service in 1995, engaged in research on recycling of spent nuclear fuel. Following the 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima plant, Stacy was remodeled for tests on nuclear debris removal, with the work completed in December last year.

In the Fukushima No. 1 to No. 3 reactors, nuclear fuel rods and structures around them melted together to form debris, estimated at some 880 tons in total.

