Japan Defense Chief to Visit Cambodia, Vietnam from Sun.

Politics

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Minister Minoru Kihara will visit Cambodia and Vietnam for four days from Sunday, his ministry announced Friday.

Kihara plans to reaffirm cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific during talks with his counterparts, the ministry said.

"Southeast Asia is a region of strategic importance for our country's sea lanes," he told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press