Japan Defense Chief to Visit Cambodia, Vietnam from Sun.
Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Minister Minoru Kihara will visit Cambodia and Vietnam for four days from Sunday, his ministry announced Friday.
Kihara plans to reaffirm cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific during talks with his counterparts, the ministry said.
"Southeast Asia is a region of strategic importance for our country's sea lanes," he told a press conference.
