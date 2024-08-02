Private Economists Put Japan April-June GDP Growth at 2.4 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's real gross domestic product in April-June is believed to have increased 0.6 pct from the previous quarter, for an annualized rise of 2.4 pct, according to the latest estimates by 10 private think tanks.

The Japanese economy is expected to post the first growth in two quarters, reflecting a rebound in automobile production, which was temporarily halted at some automakers due to vehicle testing irregularities, and an improvement in the income situation thanks to wage hikes.

The think tanks estimated that private consumption, a pillar of domestic demand, was up 0.6 pct as vehicle shipments resumed. Still, Taro Saito of NLI Research Institute noted that private consumption is expected to remain under strong downward pressure amid rising prices.

Corporate capital expenditures are forecast to post an increase of 0.6 pct, and exports are projected to show a rise of 1.9 pct.

For July-September, the Japanese economy is widely expected to continue growing, with private consumption supported by wage hikes and fixed-amount tax cuts.

