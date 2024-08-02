Japan Pension Investment Fund Posts April-June Profit of 8.9 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund on Friday reported an investment profit of 8,973.2 billion yen for April-June, reflecting gains in overseas stocks and bonds amid the yen's weakness.

The GPIF was in the black for the third consecutive quarter, posting an investment return of 3.65 pct.

Gains on holdings of overseas stocks came to 6,065.8 billion yen, boosted by rises in U.S. semiconductor-related stocks and a weaker yen. Gains on foreign bonds totaled 3,303.5 billion yen, with the positive impact of a weaker yen offsetting the negative impact of higher interest rates.

Domestic equities produced a profit of 1,092.5 billion yen, while domestic bonds incurred a loss of 1,488.6 trillion yen as long-term interest rates rose on the Bank of Japan's decision to end its massive monetary easing measures.

The GPIF's cumulative profit since it began investing in the stock and bond markets in fiscal 2001 has reached 162,770.8 billion yen. As of the end of June, its assets under management totaled 254,702.7 billion yen.

