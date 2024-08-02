Regulators to Reject Restart Request for Tsuruga N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese nuclear regulators said Friday that they have decided to reject a request to restart the Tsuruga nuclear power plant's No. 2 reactor due to its failure to meet safety standards.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority made the decision after hearing opinions from Mamoru Muramatsu, president of Japan Atomic Power Co., the operator of the plant in Fukui Prefecture, which has been pushing to get the reactor back online. The NRA dismissed his request for the agency to continue the screening.

NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka instructed the agency's secretariat to compile a report on the nine-year screening of the reactor to finalize the decision. The secretariat is expected to come up with the report as soon as this month.

The safety standards, introduced after the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, do not allow important nuclear facilities, such as reactor buildings, to be built on any active faults.

It will be the first time for a nuclear reactor to fail to pass a safety screening since the NRA was launched in 2012. It will be impossible for Japan Atomic Power to reactive the reactor, forcing the company to make a tough choice such as decommissioning.

