Nintendo Posts 55 Pct Drop in Quarterly Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Friday that its consolidated net profit dropped 55.3 pct to 80.9 billion yen in the fiscal first quarter ended in June from a year before due mainly to sluggish sales of video game consoles.

The Japanese company was also squeezed by growing research and development expenses and a weak yen that pushed up foreign currency-denominated costs when converted into the Japanese currency.

Sales of the Nintendo Switch game console declined 46.3 pct to 2.1 million units. Sales of related game titles dropped 41.3 pct to 30.64 million units.

The Nintendo Switch was released seven years ago. The company has said it would make an announcement about a successor console during the fiscal year.

The company left intact its revenue and profit forecasts for the year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]