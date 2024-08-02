JDI Develops In-Vehicle Display with Dual Images

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan Display Inc. said Friday that it has developed an in-vehicle display that enables different images to be seen from the driver's and front passenger seats.

The driver can use a car navigation system with the display while the occupant of the passenger seat watches a movie with the same device as the display shows different images depending on the viewing angle, according to JDI.

The display is also able to distinguish touch operations by the driver from those by the occupant of the passenger seat.

The Japanese maker of small and midsize liquid crystal display panels is in talks with automakers in China and Europe to install the display in cars to be released next year or later. It also hopes to introduce the display as large-scale digital signage at airports and other locations.

JDI aims for 100 billion yen in annual sales of the display in 2030.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]