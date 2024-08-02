5 Japanese Banking Groups Post Higher Quarterly Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Five major Japanese banking groups posted consolidated net profits that increased 19.1 pct in the fiscal first quarter ended in June from a year before to 1,338.6 billion yen in total as income from loans grew amid higher interest rates at home and abroad and higher corporate demand for funding.

The five groups’ profits were also boosted by the Bank of Japan’s decision in March to end its negative interest rate policy and a weaker yen that inflated the yen-based value of overseas profits.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s net profit surged 49.7 pct to 371.3 billion yen, while Mizuho Financial Group Inc.'s net profit rose 17.9 pct to 289.3 billion yen, both record highs.

Sumitomo and Mizuho were aided by rising fee revenue from asset management and other services and gains from the sale of shares held for strategic purposes.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.'s net profit jumped 81.6 pct to 66.6 billion yen and Resona Holdings Inc.'s net profit soared 56.4 pct to 55.3 billion yen.

