Takeda to Cut 1,000 Jobs in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. plans to cut about 1,000 jobs in the United States, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The Japanese company will close its research site in San Diego, California, and cut jobs at various other locations in the United States.

The job reduction is part of restructuring aimed at addressing declining profit margins due to the patent expiration of key products.

On Friday, Takeda said it plans to offer early retirement buyout packages for workers in Japan.

In May, Takeda said it would spend 140 billion yen on restructuring.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]