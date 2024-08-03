Novice Investors under Pressure after Japan Stock Rout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's stock rout has rattled novice individual investors who joined the market following the launch of a revamped tax-exempt investment program in the country this year.

These newcomers, who are concerned about the possibility of further stock price declines, are facing the challenge of whether to continue investment.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index tumbled 2,216.63 points to 35,909.70 on Friday, its second-biggest point loss ever.

An online securities company was flooded with calls for inquiries from customers who wondered whether they should change their portfolios after the sharp drop in stock prices. Another online securities firm also received many inquiries asking when stock prices would rebound.

The investment program called Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, was expanded in January to allow bigger tax-free investments by small-lot investors.

