New Japanese Bank Notes Increasingly Put Up for Auction

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese bank notes that were put into circulation a month ago have been increasingly listed on online auction sites, and a new 10,000-yen note with same numbers in its serial number was sold at as high as 70,000 yen.

Bids surpassing the face value have also been observed for new 1,000-yen notes.

Circulated notes can be listed on Yahoo Auction as long as their collectible or scarcity appeal is recognized.

"There is a certain level of demand" for circulated bank notes, said an official at LY Corp., the operator of the auction site.

But bank notes could be removed from the site if they lack collectible value.

