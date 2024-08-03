Japanese Disabled Painter Eager for International Success

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Ryo Sato, a 44-year-old Japanese painter who paints with a pencil in his mouth due to a physical disability, is determined to achieve international success.

Sato, who is from the city of Aomori, northeastern Japan, showed off his drawing performance at a group exhibition in New York on Thursday.

"If you draw a picture by yourself (without support from others), it's pencil," Sato said.

"I think there's an infinite number of colors between white and black. It is more gorgeous if the picture has colors, but I want to leave it to the viewers and let them see the colors in each person," he said.

Initially recognized for his paintings as an elementary school student, Sato temporarily abandoned drawing during junior high school due to rigorous training. He resumed it when he was in his 20s after a friend acknowledged his talent.

