Japan Claims Silver in Men's Epee at Paris Games

Paris, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan claimed the silver medal in the men's epee team fencing event at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The country had won gold in the event at the previous Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

In the badminton mixed doubles event, Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino took the bronze medal, the second consecutive bronze for the country in the competition.

