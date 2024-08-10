Ozawa Openly Moving to Replace CDP Leader Izumi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Ichiro Ozawa, a senior member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan who was once known as a political heavyweight, is not hiding his intention to replace current CDP leader Kenta Izumi, going into the party's Sept. 23 leadership election.

"The next general election is our biggest and final chance" to take control of the government, Ozawa told reporters after meeting with former Prime Minister and senior CDP member Yoshihiko Noda in Tokyo on July 31.

"We should pick the best suited person to wrest power," Ozawa said, reiterating his hopes to field a candidate other than Izumi for the leadership election.

Ozawa and Noda agreed that the CDP should aim to take power, according to Ozawa. The two also met on July 19.

In the previous CDP leadership election in 2021, Ozawa backed Izumi. The two, however, had a falling out over personnel decisions shortly after the election.

