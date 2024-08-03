INTERVIEW: S. Korea Envoy Urges Japan to Reaffirm History Recognition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan should reaffirm its recognition of history in a proposed joint declaration with South Korea next year, outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Yun reiterated hopes that Japanese and South Korean leaders will announce such a declaration in 2025 to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic ties.

He has led efforts to improve ties with Japan since taking office in July 2022 under the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Japan and South Korea have stabilized relations, said Yun, who will be succeeded by Park Cheol-hee, head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.

A political decision by the Yoon administration helped the two countries resolve a dispute over World War II-era Korean laborers who worked for Japanese companies, Yun said, urging Japan to support the South Korean effort to improve ties by acting on the issue of history recognition.

Yun also expressed hopes that Japanese and South Korean leaders will visit each other's country as a state guest next year.

