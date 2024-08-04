Japan Bags Silver in Mixed Team Judo at Paris Games

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan bagged the silver medal in the mixed team judo event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The country settled for the silver medal for the second straight Olympics after losing to France in the final.

In the women's team saber fencing event, Japan clinched the bronze medal. Hina Hayata of Japan won the bronze medal in the women's table tennis singles.

In the women's badminton doubles, Japan's Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama took the bronze medal.

Japan lost to the United States in the quarterfinals of the women's soccer event.

