Japan to Make Infrastructure Cyberattack Reporting Mandatory

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering requiring private-sector operators of important infrastructure to report when they suffer damage from cyberattacks, government officials said Sunday.

The move is designed to prevent cyberattack damage from spreading to other businesses by sharing information quickly.

Government officials are concerned that businesses are reluctant to report on cyberattack damage for fears about a possible decline in stock prices.

A panel of experts that the government set up to discuss ways to protect against cyberattacks is expected to compile an interim report shortly that will outline the reporting requirements.

In 2022, the government released an action plan on cybersecurity for important infrastructure in which businesses are encouraged to report on cyberattack damage with no legal obligations.

