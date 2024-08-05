92-Yr-Old Starts Telling Experience of Hiroshima Bombing

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A 92-year-old hibakusha in Hiroshima started telling his painful memories some 79 years after the atomic bombing of the western Japan city in the closing days of World War II.

Mikio Saiki from Hiroshima's Naka Ward was commissioned by the Hiroshima Peace Culture Foundation in April as a witness to the atomic bombing and has since been speaking mainly at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine made him break the nearly eight decades of silence.

"(Almost all) people on the globe don't know the horror of nuclear weapons," Saiki said. "We have a duty to inform them about the misery."

On the morning of August 6, 1945, Saiki, then a 13-year-old second grader at First Hiroshima Prefectural Junior High School, now Hiroshima Kokutaiji High School, was exposed to radiation from the bombing at his home, roughly 2 kilometers east of ground zero.

