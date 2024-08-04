Events Mark 80 Years since Japanese POW Breakout in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Cowra, Australia, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Memorial events began in Cowra, southeastern Australia, Sunday to mourn for the deaths of over 230 people who died during a mass escape attempt by Japanese soldiers from an internment camp 80 years ago during World War II.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Ambassador to Australia Kazuhiro Suzuki and others laid wreaths, paying tribute to the war dead from both nations and pledging to continue fostering the peace and friendship that have been pursued since the end of the war.

"At a time when there is so much turmoil and conflict in the world, it is important to remember that out of those very dark days of World War II, has grown a friendship between our two nations," Albanese told reporters. He became the first Australian prime minister to visit Cowra since Bob Hawke in 1986.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a message that respect to human dignity paid by the people of Cowra since the end of the war brought about strong ties between Japan and Australia. The message was read at an event by Japanese Parliamentary Vice Foreign Minister Yasushi Hosaka.

In the Aug. 5, 1944, incident known as the Cowra Breakout, about 1,100 Japanese prisoners of war, armed with baseball bats and eating knives, attempted to escape by setting fire to the barracks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]