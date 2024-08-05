Talent Hunt Heating Up in Japan Chip Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Talent hunting is heating up in the Japanese semiconductor industry, which is booming thanks to efforts to enhance national economic security and the spread of generative artificial intelligence systems.

While projects to build big factories are underway in Hokkaido, northern Japan, and the Kyushu southwestern region, job information company Recruit Co. has reported a jump in job openings for chip engineers. Annual salaries offered to experienced workers have also risen.

According to a survey by Recruit Agent, a job information website for those seeking to change jobs, openings for engineer jobs related to the production of semiconductors or chipmaking equipment in fiscal 2023 jumped 14.24-fold from 10 years before.

Job opportunities have expanded notably in the southwestern region including Kyushu, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has established a chip plant, and the region of Hokkaido, where Rapidus Corp. is preparing to start mass production of advanced semiconductors. Both regions marked a jump of over fivefold from fiscal 2017, indicating a labor scarcity.

The percentage of companies offering annual pay of 6 million yen or more rose to 19.5 pct in fiscal 2023 from 13.1 pct in fiscal 2018. Conversely, those offering less than 4 million yen decreased to 30.3 pct from 42.7 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]