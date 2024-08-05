Memorial Held for World War II POW Breakout in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Cowra, Australia, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A memorial event was held Monday for an incident in which over 200 Japanese World War II prisoners of war died after attempting to escape from a camp in Cowra, Australia, 80 years ago.

The breakout incident, which also left four Australians dead, was re-enacted at the former site of the camp from just before 2 a.m., the time when the incident started on Aug. 5, 1944. About 600 people from Japan and Australia who attended the memorial event prayed for the victims.

Under cold winter weather in the Southern Hemisphere, attendees watched how the incident unfolded--a blaze broke out at the former site of Japanese prisoners’ barracks, and gunshots by Australian soldiers roared to stop their escape.

At that time, Japanese soldiers were taught that becoming prisoners of war was a disgrace, the master of ceremonies explained to the audience.

A 73-year-old Australian man whose father had been a prison guard at the camp said that the event was a good opportunity for people to learn about the emptiness of war. He emphasized that this history must not be repeated, expressing hope that the story of the tragedy will be passed on to future generations.

