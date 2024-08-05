Oldest Active Rakugoka Katsura Yonemaru IV Dies at 99

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Katsura Yonemaru IV, the oldest active rakugoka professional comic storyteller, died of natural causes at a hospital in Tokyo on Thursday. He was 99.

A native of the city of Yokohama, near the Japanese capital, Katsura, whose real name was Isamu Sugawa, had led Rakugo Geijutsu Kyokai, a rakugoka association, for more than two decades.

After studying rakugo, an art of traditional Japanese comic storytelling, under Kokontei Imasuke from 1946, he assumed the stage name of Katsura Yonemaru IV and was promoted to "shinuchi," the highest rank in the professional rakugo world, in 1949. He also earned popularity as host of many television programs.

Katsura became head of the rakugoka association in 1976 and mentored a number of younger rakugoka storytellers. He stepped down from the post in 1999 and became supreme adviser at the association the following year.

Katsura was awarded the Medal with Purple Ribbon in 1992 and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette in 1998.

