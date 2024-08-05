BOJ Members Worried over Yen's Tumble at June Meeting: Minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Members of the Bank of Japan's Policy Board expressed concerns over the yen's sharp depreciation at its policy-setting meeting in June, minutes of the meeting showed Monday.

As reasons for some weakening in consumer sentiment, a few Policy Board members pointed out at the June 13-14 meeting that there was recognition of the upside risks to prices reflecting the yen's depreciation, in addition to rising electricity bills, according to the minutes.

It is necessary to pay further attention to the negative effects of the weaker yen, mainly on households' real income and sentiment, some members noted.

Members "shared the recognition" that the BOJ needs to keep a close watch on foreign exchange market developments when conducting monetary policy, the minutes showed. One member said that the central bank should "closely monitor relevant data in preparation for the next (policymaking) meeting," and that "if deemed appropriate, it should raise the policy interest rate not too late."

At the June meeting, the BOJ kept unchanged its target for the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan's benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, at a range of around zero to 0.1 pct. At its Policy Board meeting at the end of July, the central bank decided to raise the target to around 0.25 pct.

