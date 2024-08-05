Nikkei Dives to End with Record Single-Day Loss of 4,451 Points

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average recorded its largest-ever single-day point loss on a closing basis on Monday, with investors' sentiment shaken by concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown.

The index of 225 selected issues listed on the Prime section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the day's session at 31,458.42, down 4,451.28 points, or 12.40 pct, from Friday. The previous record loss was 3,836.48 points marked on Oct. 20, 1987, the day after the Black Monday U.S. stock market crash.

The rate of drop on Monday was the second biggest, after the 14.90 pct on Oct. 20, 1987. The key index finished below 32,000 for the first time since November last year.

Monday's plunge came just after the Nikkei suffered a loss of some 2,200 points Friday.

