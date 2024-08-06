Japan Gymnast Oka Wins Another Gold at Paris Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese gymnast Shinnosuke Oka won gold and bronze on Monday, bringing his total medal tally at the Paris Olympics to four.

On the 11th day of the Paris Games, Oka finished third in men's parallel bars, Japan's first Olympic medal in the event in 20 years.

In the subsequent men's horizontal bar event, he secured gold, boosting the country's total gold medal count at the Paris Games to 10.

In his first Olympic campaign, the 20-year-old had already clinched gold in the men's team event and another gold in the all-around event.

Also on Monday, Japan's Kenichiro Fumita reached the men's Greco-Roman wrestling final in the 60-kilogram category by defeating Kyrgyzstan's Zholaman Sharshenbekov.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]