Korean A-bomb Victims Remembered in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held on Monday for Korean victims of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic-bombing of Hiroshima in western Japan.

This year's ceremony was the 55th and was organized by the local office in Hiroshima Prefecture of the Korean Residents Union in Japan, also known as Mindan.

In a speech, the head of the Hiroshima office vowed to make every effort to pass on all the memories inherited from the atomic bombing victims to the next generation by keeping in mind world peace and human coexistence.

The ceremony was attended by about 250 people, including the head of Mindan's central office and Lee Sang-deok, commissioner of the Overseas Koreans Agency, as well as relatives of the Korean victims.

The names of four people who died in the past year were added to the list of deceased Korean victims, bringing the total to 2,814.

