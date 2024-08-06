Japan Companies Increasingly Involved in Postpartum Care

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Private companies in Japan are becoming increasingly involved in postpartum care to support mothers and children, hoping to help prevent postpartum depression and child abuse while seeking more contact with customers to promote their products and services.

A postpartum care home in the city of Ikoma, Nara prefecture, western Japan, has a cafe lounge where people "can take children without worrying."

"It was not easy for me to go to a cafe with my children, but I can use (the cafe lounge) with a peace of mind because there are people in similar situations," said Hiroe Kokawa, 33, a corporate employee who has two children.

Nestle Japan Ltd. helped open the cafe lounge, setting up a coffee machine that offers decaffeinated coffee, among other options, so that people who are pregnant or breastfeeding can also enjoy coffee.

"We hope that coffee will help create communities, and also that (the cafe lounge) will allow people to learn about decaffeinated coffee," said Jiro Takaoka of the company's beverage business department.

