Japan to Support Ukraine's Judicial Reform

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Ukraine signed a memorandum Monday on bilateral cooperation in judicial reform, human resources development and anti-corruption efforts.

The document was exchanged at a meeting in Kyiv of Japanese Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi and his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Maliuska, according to the Japanese Justice Ministry.

The Japanese side proposed the cooperation earlier this year, as the development of domestic legislation is a major hurdle for Ukraine to join the European Union.

For the cooperation, the Japanese ministry plans to utilize its experience of helping Southeast Asian countries draft basic laws and regulations for many years.

The ministry will work out concrete support measures based on Ukraine's needs. It is also expected to invite Ukrainian judicial officials for training in Japan.

