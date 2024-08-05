Ex-Kagoshima Police Officer Found Guilty of Leaking Information

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court judge on Monday sentenced a former Kagoshima prefectural police officer to one year in prison, suspended for a year, for breaching confidentiality by leaking investigation information to a journalist.

Kagoshima District Court Judge Yutaka Matsuno ruled that Mitsuki Fujii, a 49-year-old former Kagoshima prefectural police officer, sent criminal record information to the operator of an online media outlet in the city of Fukuoka in June 2023 via smartphone messages. Fujii also later mailed a list of incidents handled, according to the judge.

Matsuno said that the magnitude of privacy violation by Fujii is large as he shared information on personal criminal records and more than 100 cases of incidents. Fujii's desire to get information from the online media outlet operator by winning his trust cannot be justified as a motive for leaking investigation information, the judge said.

In a separate case in June last year, a former Kagoshima prefectural police officer was indicted on charges of breaking confidentiality by leaking information on a police scandal.

