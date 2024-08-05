Major Japanese Firms Raise Monthly Wages by Record 19,210 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese companies agreed to raise monthly wages by an average of 19,210 yen in this year's "shunto" spring labor-management talks, the largest increase since the current tally method was adopted in 1976, the Japan Business Federation, the country's largest employers' group, said Monday.

On a percentage basis, wages were raised by an average of 5.58 pct, the fastest pace in 33 years. In 2023, wages rose 3.99 pct. The tally covered 135 major firms in 18 business sectors.

Companies responded positively to labor unions' wage increase requests exceeding the previous year's amid rising prices and labor shortages.

"We were able to achieve a faster pace of wage increases," said an official at the federation, better known as Keidanren. "We hope that structural wage hikes will take root next year."

Of the 16 business sectors with comparable data, the 15 other than cargo transportation logged bigger wage increases than last year's.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]