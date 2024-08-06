Kadokawa Confirms Leak of Info of 254,000 People by Cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. has confirmed the leakage of personal information of 254,241 people due to a cyberattack on the group.

The finding, announced Monday, is based on an investigation by third-party experts.

Among the leaked data, information of 186,269 people was related to Kadokawa Dwango Educational Institute, including N High School, a correspondence school. Kadokawa reported the investigation results to the government's Personal Information Protection Commission.

Leaked information also involved data of all employees of Dwango Co., a Kadokawa unit that operates the Niconico video-sharing platform, and names and addresses of business partners such as artists and designers.

Regarding the school institution, data of current students, their guardians, graduates and exam applicants was breached, as was contract information of business partners of Dwango.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]