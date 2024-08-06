Kishida Mum on Whether to Run in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida on Tuesday stopped short of saying whether he will run in the ruling party's upcoming leadership election.

Asked whether he plans to join the race for re-election at a news conference in the city of Hiroshima, western Japan, Kishida said, "The coming (LDP) presidential election is very important," adding, "An open leadership race is desirable."

But he said: "I'm now working hard to produce results on issues that cannot be postponed, such as the economy and diplomacy. I'm not going to say anything more at this stage."

For the election, expected to take place in September, some LDP members are calling for a sufficient campaign period and an open debate.

"We must deepen discussions to revamp the LDP," Kishida said of the election. "Serious debates must be held on substantive policies addressing economic, diplomatic and social issues."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]