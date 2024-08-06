Hiroshima Mayor Seeks End to Reliance on Nuke Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui stressed the need to end reliance on nuclear deterrence in an annual peace declaration Tuesday, the 79th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are "deepening distrust and fear among nations, reinforcing the public assumption that, to solve international problems, we have to rely on military force, which we should be rejecting," Matsui said.

Saying that dialogue brought an end to the Cold War, Matsui observed that "policymakers can overcome even critical situations through resolute commitment to dialogue."

The declaration was read out during the city's annual peace ceremony at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which brought together about 50,000 people including hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, bereaved families and dignitaries such as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Also included were representatives of 109 countries and the European Union.

At 8:15 a.m., the time when the atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945, participants offered silent prayers for one minute as the city's Peace Bell rang.

