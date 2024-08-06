Nikkei Ends with Biggest Gain after Record Loss Day Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nikkei 225 stock average marked its biggest-ever single-day point rise on a closing basis Tuesday, after ending with a record loss the day before.

The key index gained 3,217.04 points, or 10.23 pct, from Monday to end Tuesday's session at 34,675.46, with the point gain far exceeding the previous record one-day climb of 2,676.55 points logged on Oct. 2, 1990.

Following the Nikkei's biggest drop of 4,451.28 points Monday, investors in the Tokyo market rushed to buy back a wide range of stocks Tuesday.

