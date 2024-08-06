Japan Raises Travel Alert for Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan has raised its travel alert for some areas in Iran, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

Japan took the action in response to the worsening situation in the Middle East following the murder in Iran of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The government raised its travel alert for the areas to Level 3, the second highest on its four-tier advisory system, warning against any trips to the areas.

It maintained its Level 4 alert, which calls for evacuation, for some areas including the border with Pakistan.

As a result, the alert level stands at either 3 or 4 across Iran.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]