Ex-Actor Arrested for Alleged Break-In to Smell Woman's Underwear

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a former musical actor for allegedly breaking into a woman's home to smell her underwear, it was learned Tuesday.

According to the Hachioji station of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, Tsubasa Tagoku, 37, was arrested on the charge of trespassing into an apartment in the western Tokyo city of Hachioji where the woman in her 20s lives with a male roommate at around 8 p.m. Friday.

Tagoku, who has played a role in Shiki Theatre Company's "Cats," allegedly entered an empty room from a window and smelled her underwear. The roommate found the intruder when coming home and held him down.

The suspect has admitted that he sneaked into the room to satisfy his sexual desire, investigative sources said.

The police are also investigating whether Tagoku has something to do with reported trespassing on balconies in the nearby area.

